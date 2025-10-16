Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan to miss season opener against Mavericks with sprained left wrist

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will miss San Antonio's season opener at Dallas on Wednesday with a sprained left wrist.

Sochan was injured at practice Wednesday during a five-on-five drill as he neared a return from a strained calf.

Sochan injured his calf in August while practicing with the Polish national team. The calf injury forced him to miss the EuroBasket tournament as well as San Antonio’s preseason schedule.

San Antonio will also open the season without De’Aaron Fox, who is rehabilitating a strained hamstring. The Spurs said Fox and Sochan are both expected to return by the second or third game of the season.

Sochan averaged 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 54 games last season.

