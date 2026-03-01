South Carolina's Staley says school is working to bring 3 former players home from Israel

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said on social media Saturday that the school is working to try and help a few former players return home from Israel where they are playing professionally.

The trio of former Gamecocks — Tiffany Mitchell, Destiny Littleton and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan — as well as other former WNBA players are playing basketball in Israel, which along with the United States, launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday.

“Please pray for our @GamecockWBB @TiffMitch25 @2121Mikiah @dstnylttltn24 who are in a war zone in Israel,” Staley said on X. "We are working a plan to get home. Let us pray for our loved ones to return home safely asap! Thank you in advance.”

Mitchell played last season in Seattle, while Harrigan was on the Phoenix Mercury. Other players in the Israeli league with WNBA ties include Victoria Vivians, Christyn Williams, Shyanne Sellers, Arella Guirantes and Evina Westbrook.

"It's 12:48 am and I'm going to attempt to get some sleep," Littleton tweeted. "Prayers for safety for everyone impacted."

