Shohei Ohtani wins third MVP award, first in NL. Aaron Judge earns second AL honor in 3 seasons

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani keeps setting records, even after the season is over.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star added his third Most Valuable Player award to his collection and first in the National League when he was chosen unanimously by the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Thursday. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League award for the second time, also unanimously.

Ohtani last year became the first two-time unanimous MVP. He won the AL award in 2021 and 2023 as a two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels and finished second to Judge in 2022 voting.

He didn't pitch in 2024 following elbow surgery and signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last December. Ohtani became the first player to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, then helped the Dodgers beat the Yankees in the World Series.

“The fact that I knew I wasn’t going to be able to pitch this season just made me focus more on my offensive game and fortunately I was able to produce and get this award,” Ohtani said through a translator.

Ohtani sat on a red sofa with his wife and dog Decoy as teammate Clayton Kershaw announced the award on the MLB Network. The Nederlanse kooikerhondje immediately jumped away.

Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes and 420 points. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was second with 263 points and Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte third with 229.

Judge was a unanimous pick for the first time. Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. got all 30 second-place votes for 270 points, and Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was third with 21 third-place votes and 229 points.

Ohtani hit .310, stole 59 bases and led the NL with 54 homers and 130 RBIs exclusively as a designated hitter, becoming the first player with 50 or more homers and 50 or more stolen bases in a season.

A highlight of the season was during the dog days. Ball in mouth, Decoy delivered the ceremonial first pitch to his owner at Dodger Stadium's home plate before an Aug. 28 game against Baltimore.

"The most nerve-wracking game that I had, the most nervous I was when we had that Decoy throw out the first pitch," he said.

Ohtani played the final three games of the World Series with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Still recovering from right elbow surgery in September 2023, Ohtani had another operation on Nov. 5 to repair the shoulder and has been working on range of motion and started Thursday on core and lower body work.

“The goal is to be ready for opening day and that includes hitting and pitching,” Ohtani said. “But we are kind of taking our time."

When Ohtani resumes pitching, could he win MVP and the Cy Young Award in the same year?

“That would obviously be great, but right now my focus is just to get to get back healthy, come back stronger, get back on the mound and show everybody what I can do,” Ohtani said.

Ohtani became the first primary designated hitter and first player who didn't appear defensively for a single inning to win an MVP. His season started with the revelation longtime interpreter and friend, Ippei Mizuhara had stolen nearly $17 million from the star to fund gambling.

Ohtani is the 12th player with three or more MVPs, joining Barry Bonds (seven) and Jimmie Foxx, Joe DiMaggio, Stan Musial, Roy Campanella, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, Mike Schmidt, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols and Mike Trout (three each).

Balloting was conducted before the postseason.

“Moving forward, I think now we do have a target on our back,” Ohtani said. “We are going to be expected to maybe even do — possibly even do more.”

Judge led the major leagues with 58 homers, 144 RBIs and 133 walks while hitting .322. Witt topped the big leagues with a .332 average, hitting 32 homers with 31 stolen bases and 109 RBIs. Soto batted .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBIs.

When Judge won his first MVP award in 2022, he received 28 first-place votes while Ohtani got the other two. Judge had discussed the MVP award with Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper, the NL winner in 2015 and ’21.

“I was telling him, `Man, I’m going to try to catch up to you with these MVPs here, man,’” Judge recalled. “He’d say, hopefully, he could stay a couple ahead of me, which I think he’ll do.”

He is the Yankees' 22nd MVP winner, four more than any other team.

Judge was hitting .207 with six homers and 18 RBIs through April, then batted .352 with 52 homers and 126 RBIs in 127 games.

“March and April were not my friend this year.” Judge said. “Just keep putting in the work and things are going to change. You can’t mope. You can’t feel sorry for yourself. Especially in New York, nobody’s going to feel sorry for you. So you just got to go out there and put up the numbers.”

