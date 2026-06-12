Shohei Ohtani leaves Dodgers game vs. Pirates in 7th inning with left knee inflammation

PITTSBURGH — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of Thursday night's game against Pittsburgh due to left knee inflammation.

The reigning NL MVP hit his 13th homer of the season, a solo shot, in the third inning. He also had a single and walked twice, reaching base in all four of his at-bats.

It was not immediately clear when Ohtani began feeling discomfort in the knee.

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