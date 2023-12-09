Sports

Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers

By RONALD BLUM

AL MVP Baseball FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani smiles before a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Philadelphia. Shohei Ohtani is a favorite to win his second AL Most Valuable Player award, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, and is likely to speak publicly since tearing an elbow ligament on Aug. 9, an injury that required surgery and will keep him off the mound next year. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) (Matt Slocum/AP)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani agreed Saturday to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The deal was announced after days of speculation where the unique, two-way star would continue his career after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

“This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player," Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo of CAA Sports, said in a statement. “He is excited to begin this partnership, and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success.”

