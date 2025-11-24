Shedeur Sanders to make 2nd NFL start for Browns against 49ers

Shedeur Sanders will make his second NFL start on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns host the San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Kevin Stefanski made the announcement Monday that Sanders would get another week under center. The rookie fifth-round pick completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 24-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dillon Gabriel is expected to be Sanders' backup after he cleared concussion protocol.

“The number one job of a quarterback is to win. So, excited to get that first win under his belt,” Stefanski said. “And then the next thing is improvement, and that’s what young players do. Certainly young quarterbacks do. You get one game better, and that’s just from working at it. So that’ll be our focus.”

Sanders is the first Browns rookie QB to win his first start since Eric Zeier in 1995. It was the 11th time that a rookie has started for Cleveland since its return in 1999.

He was also the 13th different starter since Stefanski became coach in 2020.

Sanders' 66-yard touchdown to fellow rookie Dylan Sampson and 52-yard completion to Isaiah Bond are Cleveland's two-longest pass plays of the season.

He also was only sacked once and was pressured on eight of his 21 dropbacks.

“I have no questions about his toughness. I think the protection by and far was good. He took a coverage sack early in the game. Definitely room for improvement,” Stefanski said.

Sanders said after the game that he felt very relaxed. The past week marked the first time he was able to practice with the first team.

Sanders took his first NFL snaps during the second half of Cleveland's 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16. He came into the game when Gabriel suffered a concussion late in the first half.

Joe Flacco started Cleveland's first four games before being traded to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 7. Gabriel then started the next six.

