Sports

Sha'Carri breezes through opening round at first-ever Olympics race, wins 100 heat in 10.94 seconds

By EDDIE PELLS

Paris Olympics Athletics Sha'carri Richardson of the United States, wins a heat in the women's 100-meter run at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) (Martin Meissner/AP)

By EDDIE PELLS

SAINT-DENIS, France — (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson blazed through a no-fuss opening round in the 100 meters Friday, winning her first-ever race at the Olympics in 10.94 seconds to easily qualify for the semifinals.

The American captured the first of eight first-round races on the opening day of track action at a jam-packed Stade de France.

Unlike Olympic trials earlier this month, Richardson got off to a nice start, kicked into overdrive and cruised into the finish, tapping her chest with her hands as she crossed the line.

She'll race in the semifinals Saturday night, and if she advances there, she'll go for gold a few hours later.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!