Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is getting a 2nd opinion on his injury

NEW YORK — Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer said Wednesday that captain Brady Tkachuk is having a second opinion to determine if surgery will be required for his injury.

Tkachuk appeared to injure his right arm/wrist Monday night when he was cross-checked into the boards by Nashville defenseman Roman Josi five minutes into their game. Coach Travis Green told reporters Tuesday that Green would be out a "significant" amount of time with what the team is calling an upper-body injury.

Andlauer, speaking to a small group of reporters at the NHL's Board of Governors meeting in Manhattan, said the Senators and Tkachuk would know more Thursday after the 26-year-old American winger undergoes further evaluation.

Tkachuk stayed in the game, a 4-1 loss to the Predators, before leaving midway through the third period. Green estimated Tkachuk would be out four weeks.

It's unclear if that prognosis changes if Tkachuk has surgery.

Last season, Tkachuk had 29 goals and 26 assists in 72 regular-season games to help Ottawa make the playoffs. He had four goals and three assists in a six-game first-round series loss to Toronto.

Brady's brother, Matthew, a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers, is also out with injury. The team expects Matthew to be sidelined until December.

___

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.