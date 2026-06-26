Scottie Scheffler misses out on another sub-60 round and posts 60 for early target at Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. — Scottie Scheffler could not convert a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Friday at the Travelers Championship, narrowly missing out on a chance to join Jim Furyk as the only players in PGA Tour history with two sub-60 rounds.

Scheffler had to settle for a 10-under 60 on the soft TPC River Highlands course, setting an early target atop the scoreboard on a day of extreme low scoring at the final signature event of the regular season.

Moments earlier, Viktor Hovland needed to birdie the final two holes for a 59. He settled for a pair of pars and a 61, matching his career best on tour. Akshay Bhatia had a 62.

Scheffler was at 16-under 124, two shots ahead of Hovland when he finished. Eric Cole, the 18-hole leader, still had four holes left in his round.

Scheffler shot 59 in his rookie season in 2020 in the second round of The Northern Trust at the TPC Boston, another rain-softened course that featured low scoring. Dustin Johnson was 11 under through 11 holes that day and had to settle for a 60.

Furyk shot his first sub-60 round in the second round of the 2013 BMW Championship at Conway Farms outside Chicago, a 59 that included a bogey on his card. Three years later, he set the PGA Tour record at the Travelers Championship with a 58 in the final round.

Furyk did not win either tournament.

Scheffler, who won the Travelers Championship two years ago, is coming off a tie for fourth in the U.S. Open when he played in the final round. His last victory was The American Express in the California desert, his first start of the year.

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