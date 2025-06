Spencer Schwellenbach allowed two runs in seven innings as the Braves held on to beat the Mets 3-2 Monday night at Citi Field in New York.

Schwellenbach improved to 6-4 handing the Mets their ninth loss in their last ten games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. led the Atlanta offense with a couple of hits including his ninth home run of the year.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

