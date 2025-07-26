Schwarber, Realmuto power Phillies to 12-5 win, dropping Yankees 5 1/2 games back of Blue Jays

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of two-run homers and J.T. Realmuto followed the Yankees' ninth error in four games with a tiebreaking, three-run drive in a four-run seventh inning, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over New York 12-5 on Friday night.

Schwarber's tying drive in the fifth off Will Warren was his 1,000th hit and 319th homer, the most for a player reaching 1,000 — eight more than Mark McGwire. Trea Turner had his fourth four-hit game this year, including a triple, and walked for the Phillies, who scored 10 runs in the last three innings.

Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Volpe hit solo homers for the Yankees, who wasted 2-0 and 3-2 leads in dropping a season-high 5 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Toronto. New York led by seven games in late May but has gone 21-27 since. The Yankees have made 14 errors in July while allowing 32 homers.

After Realmuto's homer built a 6-3 lead in a four-run seventh and the Yankees closed within a run in the bottom half. Schwarber connected off Ian Hamilton in the eighth for his 36th homer and 33rd multi-homer game. Schwarber has six homers in seven games since winning the All-Star Game swing-off.

New York led 3-2 when Turner singled on a sinking liner off Tim Hill (3-3) starting the seventh that right fielder Aaron Judge trapped. Schwarber singled and Luke Weaver relieved with one out.

Nick Castellanos grounded sharply between first and second, where first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ranged to pick it up where the infield grass met the first. The four-time Gold Glove winner made an off-balance throw that sailed to the backstop as Turner scored on the infield single, Schwarber reached third and Castellanos took second.

Realmuto drove a changeup into the left-field seats for a 6-3 lead, the seventh homer off Weaver in his last 15 outings. Realmuto has gone deep in consecutive games following a 42-game homerless streak.

Volpe homered in the bottom half and Judge hit a sacrifice fly for his 84th RBI.

Tanner Banks (3-2) got the final out of the sixth.

Key moment

Judge coming up short on Turner's liner.

Key stat

New York has 54 errors this season. Warren threw away a potential double-play grounder.

Up next

New York RHP Marcus Stroman (2-1, 5.64) and Philadelphia LHP Ranger Suárez (7-4, 2.66) start Saturday.

