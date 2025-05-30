San Francisco 49ers acquire Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a deal to acquire Bryce Huff from Philadelphia after the pass rusher restructured his contract with the Eagles.

A person familiar with the situation said Friday the two sides agreed to the trade after Huff revised his contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can’t be completed until after June 1 because of salary cap ramifications for the Eagles.

ESPN first reported that the teams were finalizing the deal for a Day 3 draft pick. Huff was set to make $17 million in fully guaranteed money this year and now the Eagles will pay $9.05 million of that with the 49ers on the hook for the remaining $7.95 million, according to ESPN.

The move to acquire Huff gives San Francisco another needed option at edge rusher across from star Nick Bosa and reunites Huff with Robert Saleh, who was his head coach at the New York Jets during his most productive season in 2023.

Huff had 10 sacks that season and recorded 67 pressures on just 334 pass rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Huff translated that breakthrough season into a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles.

He had only 2 1/2 sacks and 23 pressures in his one season in Philadelphia, missing five games with a wrist injury. He was then a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl.

Huff was originally an undrafted free agent by the Jets in 2020 out of Memphis. He had 7 1/2 sacks in his first three seasons before the breakthrough campaign under Saleh in 2023.

The Niners were in need of another pass rusher after cutting Leonard Floyd early in the offseason. They drafted Mykel Williams 11th overall in April but had no other defensive end who had a season with at least five sacks in the NFL. Yetur Gross-Matos is the only other edge rusher on the roster with extensive experience. Gross-Matos had four sacks last season in his first year with San Francisco.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.