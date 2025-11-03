Sam Darnold leads Seahawks to easy 38-14 win over Commanders, who lose Jayden Daniels to arm injury

LANDOVER, Md. — Sam Darnold threw four touchdown passes before his first incompletion, and the Seattle Seahawks played a near-perfect first half offensively on their way to a 38-14 rout of the Washington Commanders, who again lost Jayden Daniels to an injury Sunday night.

Daniels, Washington's second-year quarterback, left in the fourth quarter after his non-throwing arm bent gruesomely while he was being tackled near the Seattle goal line.

Darnold completed his first 17 passes. At halftime, he was 16 for 16 for 282 yards and four TDs against Washington’s beleaguered defense. Rookie Tory Horton had the first two touchdown catches for the Seahawks, and even practice squad elevation Cody White got in on the action before the half was over. It was 31-7 at halftime.

Seattle (6-2) remained tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the NFC West. The Seahawks were without injured receiver Cooper Kupp, but Darnold had plenty of open teammates to throw to. Washington (3-6) lost its fourth straight.

Darnold went 21 of 24 for 330 yards before being removed late.

The Seahawks took over at their own 10-yard line early on and drove all the way down the field to take the lead on Darnold’s 4-yard scoring pass to Horton. Seattle actually accumulated more than 100 yards of offense on that drive because of penalties.

A 25-yard scoring pass to Horton in the second quarter made it 14-0, and after a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Darnold threw his second TD pass in 11 seconds — 26 yards to Elijah Arroyo.

White’s 60-yard catch-and-run made it 28-0, and after Daniels scored on a 1-yard run with 53 seconds left, Darnold easily drove Seattle into range for a field goal to end the half.

He threw his first incompletion early in the third, and even an interception later that quarter couldn’t do much to dampen Darnold’s night. Daniels, meanwhile, was scrambling around from the start. He rushed for 51 yards but threw for only 153 with an interception.

AJ Barner scored on Seattle’s version of a tush push in the third quarter to make it 38-7. Chris Rodriguez scored from 4 yards out for Washington, immediately following Daniels' injury.

Injuries

Seahawks: CB Josh Jobe (concussion) and LB Ernest Jones IV (knee) left the game.

Commanders: Washington was without standout WR Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), and then the Commanders lost WR Luke McCaffrey (shoulder) almost immediately. CB Trey Amos (hip) and CB Marshon Lattimore (knee) were also hurt in the game, as was S Quan Martin (hamstring). Of course, Daniels' injury was the most significant.

Up next

Seahawks: Host Arizona next Sunday. Seattle beat the Cardinals 23-20 in September.

Commanders: Host Detroit next Sunday in a rematch of Washington’s victory in last season’s playoffs.

