Chris Sale allowed one run in six innings as the Braves beat the Twins 5-1 to finish off a three-game sweep in Minneapolis.

Sale won his major league leading 15th game of the year as the Braves pulled to within 5 games of the division leading Phillies.

Jorge Soler homered and threw out a runner at the plate as the Braves swept an opponent for the first time since June.

