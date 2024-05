Lefty Chris Sale pitched six scoreless innings as the Braves finished off the two game home sweep with a 5-0 shutout of the Red Sox.

Sale allowed six hits while striking out ten to improve his record to 5-1 on the season.

Marcell Ozuna hit two homers and drove in four runs and now leads the majors with 12 homers and 38 RBIs.

