Royals lefty Noah Cameron has a no-hitter broken up by the Twins' Ryan Jeffers to start the 7th

MINNEAPOLIS — Kansas City Royals left-hander Noah Cameron took a no-hitter into the seventh inning on Thursday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins before Ryan Jeffers broke it up with a leadoff single.

Cameron threw only 72 pitches through six innings with two walks and five strikeouts, with little solid contact by the Twins. Catcher Salvador Perez sprang forward to pick up Ryan Kreidler’s dribbler in front of the plate and make an on-target underhand toss to first base for the second out of the sixth as the 36-year-old tumbled to the grass to keep the feat alive.

But Jeffers delivered a clean single to right-center field on an 0-2 changeup from Cameron.

Cameron still stretched his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 15 by getting the next three outs to match his career-long outing with seven innings. He threw seven shutout frames in relief on Friday after the Royals used an opener in a 2-1 loss at Detroit.

Former Twins right-hander Randy Dobnak pitched seven scoreless innings for the Royals on Wednesday night in a 4-0 victory.

Cameron went 9-7 with a 2.99 ERA in 24 starts last season and finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year award voting. The 27-year-old threw 6 1/3 no-hit innings in his major league debut on April 30, 2025, for a 3-0 win at Tampa Bay.

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