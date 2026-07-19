Rory McIlroy has another Masters and little else the rest of the majors

SOUTHPORT, England — Rory McIlroy has been down this road before — the thrill of being the Masters champion and not much else to celebrate the rest of the year.

McIlroy was never part of the conversation at British Open — except for his critical comments of how Bryson DeChambeau handled a rules violation — and one last bogey gave him a 71 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 40th at Royal Birkdale.

A year ago, when he won the Masters to complete his life goal of the career Grand Slam, he struggled to find the next mountain and never contended. This year, he had a chance Sunday afternoon at the PGA Championship but otherwise was middle of the pack.

“This season feels very similar to last season,” McIlroy said. “Obviously won the first major of the year, fell off a little bit after that. But still, any time you win a major in a year, you have to be pleased about that.”

McIlroy, who took three weeks off the Masters, said he hasn't taken time to celebrate winning his second green jacket. His daughter has a month before school starts and he plans to enjoy the rest of the summer holiday before returning to the PGA Tour postseason.

McIlroy has set a few targets, adding majors to the six he already has won with an eye on the most historic venues. Next year, the U.S. Open is at Pebble Beach and the British Open is at St. Andrews.

“Can't wait,” he said.

In the meantime, he has his eyes on two tour titles — the FedEx Cup and the Race to Dubai. He only has to reach the Tour Championship in Atlanta for a shot at a fourth FedEx Cup title. In Europe, Patrick Reed is leading the Race to Dubai.

“Try to play hard until the end of the season, and then try to win one or both of those,” he said.

Conduct warning for MacIntyre

Robert MacIntyre and Jon Rahm had something in common at this British Open. Both were issued a conduct warning for slamming clubs, and both said the policy won't change who they are.

MacIntyre, who closed with a 71, slammed his driver into the turf after a poor tee shot on the 16th. Rahm got his warning Friday for flinging his club after a bad tee shot on the 15th.

“I expect to get a few of them in my career. Yeah, I run hot. So be it,” MacIntyre said most unapologetically. "I try and toe the line, but when you feel you’re playing a golf course that you can hit it pretty much anywhere and there’s no real punishment and then you do hit one slightly off line and you get the biggest punishment you can possibly get, it’s just a sore one.

“Again, I’m going to react aggressively at times — part of my DNA.”

MacIntyre was spoken to at the Masters for swearing, and for extending his middle finger toward the water on the par-5 15th in the first round, leading to a quadruple bogey.

Rahm said after his warning: "I’m definitely more intense and passionate than a lot of the players out here, especially at work. ... If I try to alter who I am too much, it might cost me a little bit on the course. But certainly shouldn’t have moments like the one on 15. I get it.”

Lucas Herbert falls short in his Masters bid

Lucas Herbert had the 36-hole lead at the British Open, and he was still in range of a victory Sunday when he birdied the 10th hole to reach 8-under-par, two shots behind.

That was his last birdie. He closed with another 71 to tie for sixth.

Most critical, though, was his bogey on the par-5 17th hole. His drive went so far to the left that he hit a provisional ball in case his wasn't found. He gouged it out to the right rough, went into a greenside bunker and failed to get up-and-down.

A par-par finish would have put him in a tie for fourth, and the top four at the British Open earn a spot in the Masters. Herbert has played the Masters only in 2022, getting in from his lone PGA Tour victory the previous fall at the Bermuda Championship. And then he went to LIV Golf.

Not all was lost. His top 10 gets him into the British Open next year at St. Andrews.

"The best Open to play," said Herbert, who had 62 on Friday to tie the major record. "Yeah, I can't be too upset. This is my best finish in a major. I genuinely contended. There's a lot to take away from that. I've learned so much this week."

The downside?

“It's annoying that we’re 12 months away from the next major I’m going to play,” he said.

Jon Rahm was mad and he took it out on his glove

Rahm began the final round of the British Open six shots out of the lead and needed a good start to stand any chance of winning. So imagine Rahm’s dismay when his drive at the first hole flew way right and out of bounds.

After reloading and hitting another tee shot, the Spaniard — clearly unhappy — reacted by removing his glove and pulling it so hard that it tore in two as he walked down the fairway.

He made double-bogey 6 for the second straight day at No. 1 and wound up shooting 74 to finish on level par and tied for 46th.

Divots

Call this the “Shootout at the OK (State) Corral.” Rickie Fowler played with Eugenio Chacarra, both alumni of Oklahoma State and both wearing bright orange shirts. Fowler shot 66 and Chacarra had a 69 in his British Open debut. ... Among those who booked their tee times at St. Andrews next year from finishing in the top 10 were Casey Jarvis of South Africa and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark. ... Tommy Fleetwood was the only player to break par all four rounds.

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