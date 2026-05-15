Roque’s OT goal lifts Victoire to 3-1 win over Charge in Game 1 of Walter Cup Finals

LAVAL, Quebec — Abby Roque scored her second goal of the game 2:29 into overtime as the Montreal Victoire defeated the Ottawa Charge 3-2 in Game 1 of the Walter Cup Finals in the Professional Women's Hockey League on Thursday night.

Maggie Flaherty’s point shot pinballed in the crease and hit Roque before going into the net.

Nicole Gosling scored the tying goal late for Montreal, and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 23 saves.

Rebecca Leslie scored both goals for the Charge, and Gwyneth Philips made 23 saves.

Montreal forced overtime with 2.1 seconds remaining in regulation. Marie-Philip Poulin threw the puck on net, and after Maureen Murphy’s attempt was blocked, Gosling made a sprawling attempt to put the puck past Philips.

The goal came with the extra attacker on for Montreal, and right after Victoire forward Laura Stacey left the game after a collision with Ottawa forward Gabbie Hughes that put the faceoff outside the Charge zone with 18 seconds remaining. Stacey returned to the game for overtime and earned an assist on the winning goal.

Ottawa came close to sealing the game when Brianne Jenner hit the outside of the post with Desbiens on the bench with less than two minutes remaining in the third period.

Leslie’s second goal of the game came with 4:04 remaining in the third period when she had the puck entering the zone and moved laterally to open the five-hole, beating Desbiens.

Montreal had 1:12 of a 5-on-3 power play early in the third period. The Victoire mustered one shot on goal on the advantage but their best chance came when Erin Ambrose’s shot rang off the post.

Game 2 is Saturday afternoon in Montreal.

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