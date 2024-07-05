Sports

Ronaldo and Mbappé well shackled as Portugal and France tied 0-0 at halftime in Euro 2024 quarter

By STEVE DOUGLAS

Euro 2024 Soccer Portugal France Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo vies for the ball with William Saliba of France, left, during a quarter final match between Portugal and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) (Martin Meissner/AP)

By STEVE DOUGLAS

HAMBURG, Germany — (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé were being kept largely under control as Portugal and France went into halftime at 0-0 in the European Championship quarterfinals on Friday.

The winner will play Spain in the semifinals after its extra-time win over Germany in Stuttgart.

In Hamburg, there was one shot on target in the first half — a long-range attempt from France left back Theo Hernandez that was easily saved.

Ronaldo was well-shackled by France defender William Saliba, and even had a direct free kick taken off him by teammate Bruno Fernandes late in the half.

A France player has still to score from open play at Euro 2024, while Portugal didn't score in its previous two games.

