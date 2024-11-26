Rodgers says he's undecided about playing next season, but Jets are his 'first option' if he returns

Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating whether he wants to play football next season. And if he does return, he prefers it to be with the New York Jets.

The star quarterback, who turns 41 next Monday, denied a recent report that he wants to keep playing next year — but not with the Jets.

"I came here to win here, so I'm not jumping off ship," Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “I don’t even know if I want to play yet, but New York would be my first option.”

The Athletic reported last week that Rodgers had already decided to play next season, but would want to play for another team. He and the Jets have struggled to a 3-8 start and owner Woody Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh last month and replaced him with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. He dismissed general manager Joe Douglas last Tuesday.

Rodgers recently told reporters "I think so, yeah," when he was asked if he plans to play next season. But that was before the latest front office upheaval.

“As far as my future goes, I haven't told anybody in my life that I want to play in 2025 and not on the Jets,” Rodgers said. "That's 100% false. I actually said the opposite. I said I'm going to wait and see what happens at the end of the season, if they want me back and what happens to ‘Brick’ and what happens with the offensive staff and obviously the GM at the time. They just fired Joe.

“There are a lot of things out of my control when it comes to that. But I've really enjoyed my time in New York. Obviously, we haven't had the success we all wanted to have.”

Rodgers has dealt with various injuries to his left leg, including a sore knee, sprained ankle and balky hamstring. The four-time NFL MVP said that will also be a major factor in his decision as to whether he continues playing.

“When you’re 40 going on 41, you’re obviously at the end of your career,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, if it’s New York, they have to want me to be here. And then the new GM, new staff, all have to want me to be with the Jets. And then body-wise, I've got to see how I'm feeling and if I want to sign up to go back to the grind and all that.”

Rodgers said he “feels good” after the Jets' bye week, part of which he spent in Berkeley, California, as part of the Cal Bears’ 20-year reunion of the 2004 team under former coach Jeff Tedford before its game last Saturday against Stanford.

Ulbrich confirmed Monday that Rodgers will "absolutely" be the starter Sunday at home against Seattle.

NFL Network reported last Sunday that Rodgers, who missed all but four snaps last season with a torn left Achilles tendon, has declined having medical scans on his injured leg so he can continue to play. The Athletic also reported the Jets could potentially release Rodgers or place him on injured reserve in the next few weeks.

“Well, I feel great right now,” Rodgers said. “I had the week off. I felt really good last week that last game we played against the Colts. I felt as good as I've felt in a long time. I will not willingly go on IR without an injury.

“When it comes to scans, first of all, I've played 20 years and I know my body better than anybody.”

Rodgers added he has “a great relationship” with the Jets' athletic trainers and doctors, and they've all worked through his ailments.

“There was no mandate ever that you've got to get this scan, and then I was like, I ain't getting this (expletive) scan,” Rodgers said.

The Athletic also reported last week that Johnson broached the idea during a meeting with the coaching staff of having the banged-up Rodgers sit after the Jets’ loss to Denver in Week 4. That and subsequent reports suggested a somewhat strained relationship between the owner and quarterback.

“I've got a lot of love and appreciation and gratitude for all the Johnsons,” said Rodgers, who added he recently had dinner with Woody's brother Christopher.

Rodgers’ remaining year on his contract contains non-guaranteed money and he’d count $23.5 million against the salary cap next season. But if the Jets cut Rodgers before June 1 next year, they’d incur a $49 million dead money charge; it would be $14 million next year if a separation happens after June 1 and $35 million in 2026.

That will also factor into the decision by Johnson and the Jets — and Rodgers — over the next several weeks.

“I've made some great friendships on the team,” Rodgers said. “I've enjoyed living in (New) Jersey. I've enjoyed time in the city. I've enjoyed getting to know the fans."

