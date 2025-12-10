Rockies select right-hander RJ Petit from Tigers in Rule 5 draft at winter meetings

ORLANDO, Fla. — Colorado selected right-hander RJ Petit from Detroit on Wednesday with the first of 13 picks in the Rule 5 draft of unprotected players left off 40-man major league rosters.

Now 26, Petit was taken by the Tigers in the 14th round of the 2021 amateur draft and was 10-2 with a 2.44 ERA in two starts and 45 relief appearances this year for Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo. He struck out 79 and walked 22 in 66 1/3 innings.

Petit is 21-15 with a 3.40 ERA and 14 saves in five starts and 182 relief appearances over five minor league seasons.

Players who sign when they are under 19 years old are exposed to the draft if they are not on a 40-man roster after their fifth season. Players 19 or older at the time of their first professional contract are exposed after their fourth season.

Teams pay $100,000 to take a player in the major league portion. The players must stay on the big league roster all of next season or clear waivers and be offered back to their original organization for $50,000.

Only teams without full 40-man rosters can make selections.

Also picked were right-hander Jedixson Paez (Colorado from Boston), right-hander Griff McGarry (Washington from Philadelphia), catcher Daniel Susac (Minnesota from Athletics), catcher Carter Baumler (Pittsburgh from Baltimore), right-hander Ryan Watson (Athletics from San Francisco), right-hander Matthew Pushard (St. Louis from Miami), right-hander Roddery Muñoz (Houston from Cincinnati), right-hander Peyton Pallette (Cleveland from Chicago White Sox), right-hander Spencer Miles (Toronto from San Francisco), right-hander Cade Winquest (New York Yankees from St. Louis), right-hander Zach McCambley (Philadelphia from Miami) and right-hander Alexander Alberto (White Sox from Tampa Bay).

Baumler then was traded to Texas for right-hander Jaiker Garcia and cash.

An additional 55 players were selected in the Triple-A phase.

Eight of 15 major league picks last December stayed with their new organizations, including Toronto right-hander Angel Bastardo, who spent the entire season on the injured list while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Right-hander Shane Smith was selected by the Chicago White Sox from Milwaukee with the first pick last December and became an All-Star. He went 7-8 with a 3.81 ERA in 29 starts for the White Sox, who had the worst record in the American League at 60-102.

Catcher Liam Hicks, picked second by Miami from Detroit, hit .247 with six homers and 45 RBIs for the Marlins while making 49 starts at catcher, 23 at first and 20 at designated hitter.

