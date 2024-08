The Braves’ struggles continued on Sunday as they allowed seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and fell to the Rockies 9-8 in Denver.

The Braves have now lost seven of their last eight games and lead the Mets by just a half game for the final spot in the NL wild card standings.

The Braves are now 48-3 on the year when leading after seven innings.

