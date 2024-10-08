Rockies bringing back the franchise's all-time winningest manager Bud Black for the 2025 season

DENVER — (AP) — The Colorado Rockies announced Tuesday they are bringing back Bud Black, the franchise's all-time winningest manager, for another season on the heels of a sixth straight losing campaign.

The Rockies extended Black through 2025. The deal was finalized just over a week after concluding a season in which Colorado finished 61-101. It was the second-worst mark in baseball, behind only the Chicago White Sox (41-121). The team also said that bullpen coach Reid Cornelius and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere won't return to the major league coaching staff.

"While our recent results on the field did not meet expectations, we believe this team is heading in the right direction with the growth of very talented young players,” Rockies senior vice president and general manager Bill Schmidt said in a statement. “Our organization is committed to giving our fans the winning team that they deserve. We believe the foundation we’re building with our core roster and our farm system, along with Buddy’s skills, experience and knowledge are instrumental in achieving our goal of playing games in October.”

This season, Black and the Rockies relied on some promising younger players, including Ezequiel Tovar, Michael Toglia and Brenton Doyle. They also have right-hander Chase Dollander, a first-round pick in 2023, and outfielder/third baseman Charlie Condon, the third-overall pick last June, waiting in the wings.

Colorado hasn't been to the postseason since 2018, when the squad boasted a lineup that featured Charlie Blackmon, who retired after this season, Carlos González, Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and DJ LeMahieu.

The 67-year-old Black became the seventh manager in franchise history on Nov. 7, 2016. Known for his relatability to players, the former major league pitcher instantly turned around a scuffling franchise, going 87-75 in 2017 before losing in the NL wild-card game.

After a playoff run in 2018, the roster began to unravel. LeMahieu and González left via free agency before the 2019 season. In February 2021, there was a major shakeup as Arenado was traded to St. Louis after a falling out with the front office. All-Star shortstop Story signed with Boston in 2022, leaving only Blackmon from what had been a strong nucleus.

Leading into the 2023 season, the club signed Kris Bryant to be a foundational piece and make them more competitive in a loaded NL West. Bryant signed a $182 million, seven-year contract but it hasn't panned out. Injuries have limited Bryant to 117 games and 12 homers over the past two seasons as the Rockies turned in back-to-back 100-loss campaigns, including a franchise-worst 103 losses in 2023.

Black is 537-657 over his eight seasons with Colorado, which includes navigating the challenges that come with managing half the games at hitter friendly Coors Field. His games managed and wins surpassed the mark held by Clint Hurdle (1,159 games, 534 wins), the skipper who led the Rockies to the World Series in 2007 before being swept by Boston.

Prior to his time in the Mile High City, Black went 649-713 in nine seasons with the San Diego Padres. He was the 2010 NL manager of the year.

Black pitched in parts of 15 seasons for Seattle (1981), Kansas City (1982-88), Cleveland (1988-90), Toronto (1990), San Francisco (1991-94) and again with Cleveland (1995). The left-hander finished 121-116 with a 3.84 ERA. In 1985, he helped George Brett and the Royals to a World Series crown.

