Roberto Mancini announces surprise resignation as Italy coach after up-and-down tenure

Italy Mancini Resigns FILE - Italy coach Roberto Mancini waits for the start of the Nations League third place soccer match between the Netherlands and Italy at De Grolsch Veste stadium in Enschede, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Italy coach Roberto Mancini resigned surprisingly on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Patrick Post, File) (Patrick Post/AP)

ROME — (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned on Sunday, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup.

The Italian soccer federation issued a short announcement saying that Mancini communicated his resignation “late last night,” adding that a new coach would be named “over the next days.”

The federation doesn’t have much time with Euro 2024 qualifying matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine scheduled for Sept. 10 and 12, respectively.

Mancini was hired in May 2018.

