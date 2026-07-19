Rising professional boxer killed by vehicle while riding her bicycle in rural Texas

BRYAN, Texas — A rising professional boxer who was riding her bicycle along a rural Texas road died after officials say a motorist drove by her, stopped and then reversed into her.

Hannah Rapp, 26, was riding with another person Saturday morning when she was hit, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Rescue workers responded and took her to a nearby hospital, where she died, officials said. The area is located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaimán Saldivar said in a statement that the entire international boxing community is mourning Rapp's loss.

“She was an exceptional fighter, but above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family,” Sulaimán said. “We join in the grief that overwhelms her loved ones, her team, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and supporting her throughout her brilliant career.”

Rapp grew up in Yorktown, Indiana, and graduated from Purdue University in 2022. She moved to Texas in 2024 to take a job as a fire and life safety inspector at Texas A&M. At the same time, Rapp was training to be a professional boxer, achieving a record of 8-0-1. Rapp challenged Tiara Brown last month in Orlando, Florida, for the WBC women’s featherweight title but lost by unanimous decision.

According to the sheriff's office, Charles Medina, 31, had passed Rapp and the other cyclist in his vehicle before stopping, reversing and striking Rapp. Investigators didn't immediately offer a motive.

Medina was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was being held Sunday on $250,000 bail. Jail and court records didn't list an attorney for him.

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