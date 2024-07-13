Reports: Denver Nuggets 1st-round pick DaRon Holmes II tears Achilles in NBA Summer League opener

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Denver first-round pick DaRon Holmes II is expected to miss the season after tearing his right Achilles on Friday night in the Nuggets' NBA Summer League opener, The Athletic and multiple other media outlets reported.

Traded to Denver after being selected No. 22 overall by Phoenix, the 6-foot-10 former Dayton center-forward had 11 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes in the Nuggets’ 88-78 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Athletic was the first to report the injury.

Holmes was the Atlantic 10 Conference's co-player of the year last season as a junior, averaging 20.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.

