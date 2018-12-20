Reid's coach, teammates annoyed at latest random drug test

Listen Live
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2018, file photo, Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) knells along the sideline during the national aAnthem before the start of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Charlotte, N.C. Reid says he is “not surprised” he has been drug tested by the NFL six times in the past 11 weeks, his Panthers teammates and coaches are growing increasingly annoyed at the frequency of the league’s “random” policy. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -  While Eric Reid is "not surprised" he's been drug tested by the NFL six times in the past 11 weeks, his Panthers teammates and coaches are growing increasingly annoyed at the frequency of the league's "random" drug testing policy.

Coach Ron Rivera quipped Thursday at his news conference that "if my name came up that many times I would buy a lottery ticket."

Carolina wide receiver Torrey Smith added, "it's very excessive."

"I don't think there's any secret about it that something is wrong with that," said Smith, who noted that he has been tested "two or three times" this season in 15 weeks.

Several veteran players say that is about the average for an entire season; Reid said that was his average before returning to the NFL.

Reid said he has taken seven drug tests in all (one was mandatory) since signing with Carolina on Sept. 27, fined three times for illegal hits totaling nearly $50,000 and ejected once.

The sixth-year safety believes it all stems from his pending collusion case against the NFL that alleges owners conspired to keep him out of the league for kneeling alongside former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice.

"I've been a part of depositions," Reid said. "I have been a part of this legal process and I'm not surprised in the slightest."

Reid said his teammates were more shocked than he was when he was selected to be tested again after Monday night's loss to the Saints.

The 27-year-old said he is not concerned about failing a drug test because he's never failed one before, but he wants "it to be dually noted that it has happened. ... It's like stop-and-frisk. If am walking down the street it doesn't mean I am doing anything illegal, but that doesn't mean I should be stopped every time."

Reid said he's not buying that the league doesn't have any control over the random tests.

"I perceive that the league is full of you-fill-in-the-blank," Reid said. "I wish I could see y'all's faces when, or if, what I know becomes public from this (collusion) lawsuit."

For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

News

  • US envoy optimistic about N. Korea despite latest friction
    US envoy optimistic about N. Korea despite latest friction
    The Trump administration's special envoy for North Korea on Friday expressed optimism about the diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear crisis, a day after the North issued a surprisingly blunt statement saying it will never disarm unless the U.S. removes what it calls a nuclear threat. Stephen Biegun said ahead of a meeting with South Korean officials that the allies are committed to ending seven decades of hostility and creating a 'new, brighter future for all of the Korean people.' He did not directly address the North Korean statement, which jarred with Seoul's rosier presentation of the North Korean position and could potentially rattle the fragile diplomacy between Washington, Seoul and Pyongyang to defuse a nuclear crisis that last year had many fearing war. Biegun's comments echoed those of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who told a Kansas radio station that Washington and Pyongyang were still working through the execution of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's 'commitment to denuclearize.' 'We are hopeful that in the new year President Trump and Chairman Kim will get together not too long after the first of the year and make even further progress on taking this threat to the United States away from us,' Pompeo said. Upon his arrival in South Korean on Wednesday, Biegun said Washington was reviewing easing travel restrictions on North Korea to facilitate humanitarian shipments to help resolve the impasse in nuclear negotiations. The North has yet to respond to Biegun's comments. Thursday's statement was the North's latest display of displeasure over a deepening impasse in negotiations with the United States as they struggle over the sequencing of the denuclearization that Washington wants and the removal of international sanctions desired by Pyongyang. It also raises credibility problems for the liberal South Korean government, which has claimed that Kim is genuinely interested in negotiating away his nuclear weapons. The comments may also be seen as proof of what outside skeptics have long said: that Kim will never voluntarily relinquish an arsenal he sees as a stronger guarantee of survival than whatever security assurances the United States might provide. The statement suggests North Korea will eventually demand the United States withdraw or significantly reduce the 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea, a major sticking point in any disarmament deal. Kim and Trump met June 12 in Singapore where they agreed on a vague goal for the 'complete denuclearization' of the Korean Peninsula without describing when and how it would occur. The leaders are trying to arrange another meeting for early next year. But North Korea for decades has been pushing a concept of denuclearization that bears no resemblance to the American definition, with Pyongyang vowing to pursue nuclear development until the United States removes its troops and the nuclear umbrella defending South Korea and Japan. In Thursday's statement, the North made clear it's sticking to its traditional stance on denuclearization. It accused Washington of twisting what had been agreed on in Singapore and driving post-summit talks into an impasse. 'The United States must now recognize the accurate meaning of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and especially, must study geography,' the statement said. 'When we talk about the Korean Peninsula, it includes the territory of our republic and also the entire region of (South Korea) where the United States has placed its invasive force, including nuclear weapons. When we talk about the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, it means the removal of all sources of nuclear threat, not only from the South and North but also from areas neighboring the Korean Peninsula,' the statement said. The United States removed its tactical nuclear weapons from South Korea in the 1990s. Washington and Seoul have not responded to the North Korean statement. North Korea's reiteration of its long-standing position on denuclearization could prove to be a major setback for diplomacy, which was revived early this year following a series of provocative nuclear and missile tests that left Kim and Trump spending most of 2017 exchanging personal insults and war threats. The United States may have difficulty negotiating further if the North ties the future of its nukes to the U.S. military presence in the South, analysts say.
  • Panel: No ethics violation by Rep. Esty in harassment case
    Panel: No ethics violation by Rep. Esty in harassment case
    A Democratic congresswoman forced to abandon her re-election campaign amid criticism over her handling of an alleged incident of sexual harassment could have done more to protect her staff but didn't violate congressional rules, according to an ethics report released Thursday. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn., an outspoken #MeToo advocate, announced she wouldn't run for re-election in April, just days after revelations that she kept a high-ranking aide on staff for three months after learning of allegations that he sexually harassed and physically abused a female staffer. The House Committee on Ethics concluded that Esty 'could have acted more promptly and enlisted more appropriate resources to investigate.' But 'falling short of ideal practices, however, is not the same as violating House Rules.' The committee recommended no further action against Esty. Esty was the only female member of Congress whose career was derailed by a sexual harassment allegation. At least six of her colleagues on Capitol Hill were forced to resign because of sexual misconduct allegations. According to the report, Esty learned a female staffer claimed she had been harassed and threatened by then-chief of staff Tony Baker in May 2016. Esty didn't fire or suspend Baker but instead launched an investigation into his behavior, enlisting a former staffer to conduct the review. Three months later, Esty and Baker 'entered into an agreement ... which separated him from her,' the report says. A spokesman for Baker had previously said Baker denied some of the allegations. The report concludes that Esty's investigation took too long and that it was inappropriate to ask a personal associate to look into the incident. 'Representative Esty's investigation took longer than necessary, and her selection of her close allies, who had significant pre-existing relationships' with Baker and the female staffer, was 'a poor choice.' But the report also notes Esty acknowledged mistakes, admitting she didn't follow best practices. The committee found that Esty fully cooperated with the investigation, and it commended her for taking remedial steps since Baker's firing, 'which appear to have created a much improved environment.' Esty will retire at the end of this Congress.
  • Officials: Pentagon planning troop pullout from Afghanistan
    The Pentagon is developing plans to withdraw up to half of the 14,000 American troops serving in Afghanistan, U.S. officials said Thursday, marking a sharp change in the Trump administration's policy aimed at forcing the Taliban to the peace table after more than 17 years of war. One official said the troops could be out by summer, but no final decision has been made. President Donald Trump has long pushed to pull troops out of Afghanistan, considering the war a lost cause. But earlier this year, he was persuaded by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and others military leaders to keep troops on the ground to pressure the Taliban and battle a stubborn Islamic State insurgency. Officials said the latest White House push for withdrawal was another key factor in Mattis' decision to resign Thursday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. U.S. troops stormed into Afghanistan in November 2001 in an invasion triggered by the Sept. 11 attacks. Since then, America has lost more than 2,400 soldiers and spent more than $900 billion in its longest war. Three U.S. presidents have pledged to bring peace to Afghanistan, either by adding or withdrawing troops, by engaging the Taliban or shunning them, and by struggling to combat widespread corruption in the government. The U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in 2014, but American and allied troops remain, conducting strikes on the Islamic State group and the Taliban and working to train and build the Afghan military. Taliban insurgents, however, control nearly half of Afghanistan and are more powerful than at any time since a 2001 U.S.-led invasion. They carry out near-daily attacks, mainly targeting security forces and government officials. In recent months, however, there has been a renewed effort to make progress on peace talks with the Taliban. Officials now worry that any move to withdraw U.S. troops this year could dampen those prospects and simply encourage the Taliban to wait it out until they can take advantage of the gaps when the forces leave.
  • Who is Defense Secretary James Mattis? 6 things to know
    Who is Defense Secretary James Mattis? 6 things to know
    Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis announced his resignation Thursday from the Pentagon’s top post after a tweet from President Donald Trump revealed Mattis is “retiring” in February. >> Read more trending news   In a pointed resignation letter, Mattis said his different views with Trump on national security and foreign policy issues prompted his departure. “Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,' he wrote. Here are six things to know about Mattis. 1 - Mattis became the 26th U.S. secretary of defense for the Trump administration on Jan. 20, 2017, after retiring from the Marine Corps in 2013.  2 - Mattis spent four decades in uniform, commanding “the Marines at all levels, from infantry rifle platoon to a Marine Expeditionary Force,” according to his biography. 3 - After the 9/11 terrorist attack, Mattis led an expeditionary brigade in Afghanistan, and during the 2003 invasion of Iraq, he commanded the 1st Marine Division. He also served as the 11th commander of the U.S. Central Command during the Obama administration.  >> Related: Secretary of Defense James Mattis resigns 4 - James Norman Mattis, 68, was born on Sept. 8, 1950, and is a native of Richland, Washington. He graduated from Central Washington University in 1971. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School, U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College and the National War College. 5 - According to his biography, Mattis is known for his interest in military history and world history, and once had a personal library with thousands of books. He also reportedly liked to hand out required reading lists to Marines under his command and required them to learn about the regions in the world before they deployed to those areas. 6 – Mattis, a lifelong bachelor, had several nicknames over his long military career, including “Warrior Monk” and “Mad Dog Mattis.” He reportedly did not like the nickname “Mad Dog,” which his troops gave him during the Iraq War.
  • Family says their pets were euthanized -- by mistake
    Family says their pets were euthanized -- by mistake
    A man says his family pets were euthanized by mistake. Fulton County Animal Services seized the animals after a neighbor said they attacked her. A judge later dismissed those charges, but the family told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman that they learned the dogs were already dead. 'These are my babies. These are not just dogs. Mac, Princess and Lucy,' owner John Ahmadinia said. Fulton County Animal Services wouldn't comment because its a pending case. The legal action planned against the county, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
  • Panthers QB Heinicke out to prove he's no joke vs. Falcons
    Panthers QB Heinicke out to prove he's no joke vs. Falcons
    It wasn't long after Taylor Heinicke was named the Panthers' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Falcons that the jokes began rolling in. Panthers center Ryan Kalil laughed that he might have to bring down his shotgun snaps so they don't go flying over the 6-foot QB's head. Running back Christian McCaffrey teased that he's glad he won't look so small in the backfield anymore now that Heinicke has taken over for the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Cam Newton. Heinicke laughs at the remarks, pointing out that he's the same size as Russell Wilson and Drew Brees. 'I want to emulate those guys,' Heinicke said. Heinicke makes his first career start over Newton, who was shut down by the team earlier this week because of a lingering right shoulder problem that made it nearly impossible for him to throw the ball more than 15 yards down the field. The Panthers have completed only nine passes of longer than 20 yards this season and three times have subbed in Heinicke to throw Hail Mary passes because Newton lacked the arm strength to handle the task. But that doesn't mean the Panthers will be changing much up on offense this week against the Falcons. 'I don't know if in one or two games you see that being a whole lot different,' Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner said. 'If the opportunities are there, he is capable of getting the ball down the field.' While Heinicke has been in the league since 2015, he has only attempted five passes. Still, the Panthers like his potential, which is why they let veteran Derek Anderson walk in free agency last offseason. Heinicke has been in Turner's system three years, including two with the Vikings as a backup in 2016 and 2017. When he was signed this offseason, he spent a lot of time teaching other players the playbook. He has also taken the bulk of the reps in practice this past month with Newton mostly resting the shoulder between games. 'I think guys are excited to see what he is capable of doing for us,' Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. 'I think he wants to prove a lot of the people who believed in him right.' The game itself doesn't have much meaning with the Falcons (5-9) already eliminated from playoff contention and the Panthers (6-8) hanging on by a thread as the result of an ongoing six-game losing streak. Here are other things to know about the Falcons-Panthers matchup: CATCHING ON There haven't been many bright spots on a Falcons offense decimated by injuries to both starting guards and running back Devonta Freeman, but quarterback Matt Ryan sees hope in the wide receivers working behind veterans Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. Rookie Calvin Ridley leads the team with eight touchdown catches and is second with 56 receptions. Ryan also noted progress made by Russell Gage, who had two catches last week, and Marvin Hall. 'The young guys' improvement and development have been a bonus for us,' Ryan said. 100 WINS Ryan is the 12th quarterback to win 100 games with one team since the AFL-NFL merger. He won his 100th with the Falcons last week, leaving him tied with Joe Montana for the 11th-most wins with one team during that span. INSULT TO INJURY It's bad enough the Falcons are 5-9 after back-to-back playoff appearances, including a spot in the Super Bowl after the 2016 season. It's worse they have to watch other teams play in their home stadium — and practice at their facility — for the Super Bowl. Coach Dan Quinn had a grim response when told the NFC Super Bowl team — possibly the rival Saints — will practice at the Falcons' facility in Flowery Branch. 'I guess I'm most disappointed we won't be the ones playing and practicing at our site,' he said before walking out, ending the Thursday news conference. THE LAST DANCE With the Panthers have collapsing the way they have and the roster starting to grow old, this could be the last home game for a few popular veteran players who have spent most or all of their careers in Carolina. Center Ryan Kalil has already said he is retiring after the season, while linebacker Thomas Davis and defensive end Julius Peppers are working on expiring contracts. Tight end Greg Olsen's future is also up in the air after missing large portions of the last two seasons with a broken foot, and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn and is a potential salary cap casualty. Rivera said he'd like all of his veterans back, but those aren't his decisions to make. REPLACING THOMPSON, GANO The Panthers placed outside linebacker Shaq Thompson and kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve this week with their playoff hopes all but over. Jermaine Carter will get a shot to play in Thompson's spot, and Chandler Catanzaro will continue to handle kicking duties for the Panthers as he's done the previous two weeks. ___ AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Flowery Branch, Georgia, contributed. ___ For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
