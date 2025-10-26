Sports

Reed produces 4 TDs and No. 3 Texas A&M races away from No. 20 LSU, 49-25

By BRETT MARTEL
Texas A M LSU Football Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) carries for a touchdown against LSU defensive back A.J. Haulcy (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert/AP)
By BRETT MARTEL

BATON ROUGE, La. — Marcel Reed passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, and No. 3 Texas A&M turned a slim halftime deficit into a dominant 49-25 victory over 20th-ranked LSU on Saturday night.

KC Conception caught one of Reed's TD tosses and returned a third-quarter punt 79 yards for another score for the unbeaten Aggies (8-0, 5-0 SEC). They snapped a six-game skid in LSU's Tiger Stadium, winning there for the first time since 1994.

A&M is off to its best start since the 1992 Aggies went 12-0 in the regular season before losing to Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.

Reed passed for 202 yards and rushed for 108, highlighted by his 41-yard TD scramble, as he continues to build a case for Heisman Trophy consideration. Reed's other touchdown pass was a short flip to running back Jamarion Morrow, who covered most of the play's 24 yards after the catch. Morrow added an 11-yard TD rushing in the fourth quarter.

Garrett Nussmeier, who eschewed the 2025 NFL draft to return to LSU (5-3, 2-3), saw his highly anticipated senior season continue to crumble.

He passed for 168 yards, including a short TD pass to Trey'Dez Green, but the Tigers' offense could not keep up with Reed and Co. for 60 minutes.

LSU led 18-14 at halftime, thanks in large part to big special teams and defensive plays in the second quarter.

Jhase Thomas blocked an Aggies punt through the end zone for a safety.

A.J. Haulcy's interception in the end zone set up freshman Harlem Berry's 7-yard touchdown run that gave LSU a 15-14 lead.

Soon after, linebacker Harold Perkins intercepted a deflected pass near midfield. But LSU stalled in the red zone and settled for Damian Ramos' field goal for an 18-14 halftime lead.

The Aggies responded with two touchdowns within the first 6:13 of the third quarter — the first on Reed's 5-yard run on third down. LSU's next drive lasted three plays before Grant Chadwick's 60-yard punt gave Concepcion space to elude tacklers along the left sideline before cutting right into the open field and racing away to make it 28-18.

When Nate Boerkircher scored on a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter, the Aggies led 42-18 — and Death Valley, where a raucous crowd produced ear-ringing volume in the first half, got quiet as fans began filing out.

The takeaway

Texas A&M: Under second-year coach Mike Elko, these Aggies continue to snap unflattering streaks, the Tiger Stadium skid being just the latest. Their 41-40 victory at Notre Dame last month was A&M's first on the road against a Top 10 team since since 2014. A 45-42 victory at Arkansas on Oct. 18 was the Aggies' first SEC road win since 2022.

LSU: Coach Brian Kelly's fourth season with the Tigers has taken a bad turn after it began with his team viewed as a favorite to make the 12-team College Football Playoff. LSU was ranked as high as No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll in September before sliding out of the top 10 with a loss at Ole Miss. After consecutive losses to Vanderbilt and A&M, they might not be ranked at all next week.

Up next

Texas A&M: At Missouri on Nov. 8.

LSU: At Alabama on Nov. 8.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!