Red Sox rally past Yankees 5-4 in 10 innings to complete 4-game sweep after Gray loses no-hit bid

BOSTON — Jarren Duran singled home the winning run to cap a three-run rally in the 10th inning after Boston blew a two-run lead in the ninth, and the Red Sox finished a four-game sweep of the rival New York Yankees with a 5-4 victory Sunday night.

Boston starter Sonny Gray took a no-hitter into the eighth against his former team before Amed Rosario singled with one out. That ended a brilliant outing for Gray, who had nine strikeouts to reach 2,000 for his career.

But the Yankees scored twice in the ninth off All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman to tie it 2-all, aided enormously by a brutal throwing error from two-time Gold Glove right fielder Wilyer Abreu.

New York scratched across two more runs in the 10th, taking advantage of another throwing error by Abreu after Rosario's sinking liner squirted out of his glove for an RBI single. But right-hander Fernando Cruz (4-3) was unable to hold the lead after closer David Bednar had pitched the previous two innings.

Boston's first four-game sweep of the Yankees at home since 2018 marked the first four-game winning streak this season for the last-place Red Sox.

New York arrived at Fenway Park with the best record in the American League but left a game behind Tampa Bay atop the AL East.

Anthony Seigler led off the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single that trimmed Boston's deficit to 4-3. Pinch-hitter Masataka Yoshida followed with a double before a sacrifice fly by Tsung-Che Chung tied it at 4 and advanced Yoshida to third.

New York brought in Rosario from left field to form a five-man infield, and Duran hit a line drive to right where nobody was standing.

Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected for arguing after he was called out on a check-swing for strike three to end the sixth.

Up next

Yankees LHP Ryan Weathers (3-5, 3.95 ERA) faces Detroit RHP Casey Mize on Monday as New York returns home and opens a three-game series against the Tigers.

Boston is scheduled to start LHP Ranger Suarez (3-3, 2.83) against Washington LHP Andrew Alvarez on Monday to open a three-game set at Fenway Park.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.