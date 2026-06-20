Red Sox left-hander Ranger Suarez loses no-hit bid in 7th inning against Mariners

SEATTLE — Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez lost his no-hit bid against the Seattle Mariners when Josh Naylor doubled with one out in the seventh inning Friday night.

The 30-year-old lefty issued a leadoff walk in the seventh to Cal Raleigh before Julio Rodríguez flied out. Naylor then lined a double up the right-center alley for Seattle's first hit.

Boston led 5-0 after scoring four runs in the top of the seventh.

Suarez retired the first 10 batters he faced before walking Raleigh in the fourth. Suarez followed by striking out Rodríguez and getting Naylor to line out to second base.

Suarez is in his first season with Boston after spending his first eight with Philadelphia. He went 12-8 in each of his last two seasons with the Phillies.

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