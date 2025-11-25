Red Sox acquire right-hander Sonny Gray from the Cardinals

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox acquired 36-year-old right-hander Sonny Gray, a three-time All-Star, from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday for righty Richard Fitts and a prospect.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow had said adding a starting pitcher behind ace Garrett Crochet was one of the team's goals for the offseason. Gray gives them a dependable option who could take some of the pressure off the rest of the rotation.

Gray went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA for the Cardinals last season, striking out 201 batters and walking 38 in 32 starts — the best ratio in the National League. He is one of five pitchers to record at least 200 strikeouts in each of the last two seasons.

In a 13-year career with five teams, he is 125-102 with a 3.58 ERA and three All-Star Game appearances.

Fitts, who turns 26 next month, was 2-4 with a 5.00 ERA as a rookie in Boston last season. The Cardinals also will acquire 22-year-old lefty Brandon Clarke, a fifth-round draft pick who has pitched only in Class A and is rated the No. 5 prospect in the Red Sox system by MLB.com, and a player to be named or cash.

“Richard Fitts has already begun his big league career, and with his power stuff and willingness to attack the strike zone, he has the ability to start games at the highest level for many years. Brandon Clarke is an exciting left-handed prospect whose ceiling rivals that of any pitcher in the minor leagues," said Cardinals President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom, who previously held that job with the Red Sox. "Both have the potential to be part of our growing core for a long time.”

Gray had been guaranteed $40 million for the next two seasons: $35 million for 2026 and a $5 million buyout of a $30 million team option for 2027. His contract was changed to guarantee him $41 million: a $31 million salary for next year and a $30 million mutual option for 2027 with a $10 million buyout.

AP Sports Writer David Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

