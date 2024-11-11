Rays' Wander Franco, who awaits sex abuse trial, arrested in armed altercation

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who awaits trial in a sexual abuse case, was arrested for his involvement in an armed altercation in the Dominican Republic countryside, police said Monday.

Meregirdo Espinosa, a Dominican police spokesman, told The Associated Press the altercation happened in a parking lot in San Juan de la Maguana, a city that is located 116 miles (187 kilometers) west of Santo Domingo. Franco was arrested Sunday. Another man and a woman were also detained, and two firearms were seized, police said.

Espinosa said one of the guns presumably belonged to Franco, who was allegedly fighting with the other man over the woman's attention.

Police didn't say whether there were injuries.

The 23-year-old Franco is scheduled to go to trial Dec. 12 in the northern province of Puerto Plata in a sexual abuse case involving a 14-year-old girl. He was also charged with sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

Franco was conditionally released Jan. 5, four days after his arrest on the abuse allegations.

Franco, who has refused to speak to the media, has said about the case: “Everything is in God’s hands.”

Franco was in the midst of his third major league season when his career was halted in August 2023. He agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021.

Tampa Bay placed him on the restricted list on July 10, cutting off the pay he had been receiving while on administrative leave.

