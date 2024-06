Jose Siri hit a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to break a 6-6 tie giving the Rays a win in the finale of their weekend series in Atlanta.

The Braves were unable to finish off the weekend sweep while also seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Austin Riley homered for the third straight game and Matt Olson extended his hitting streak to 10 games as the Braves remain eight games back of the first place Phillies.

