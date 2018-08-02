Listen Live
Sports
Ravens and Bears show off D, Baltimore wins 17-16
Ravens and Bears show off D, Baltimore wins 17-16

Ravens and Bears show off D, Baltimore wins 17-16
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kamalei Correa (51) runs after an interception against the Chicago Bears during the first half at the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ravens and Bears show off D, Baltimore wins 17-16

Updated:
CANTON, Ohio -  The goals were to let the backups play and learn, and to be inspired.

Missions accomplished.

The Ravens and Bears honored their great linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher with some defense to make them proud in the Hall of Fame game that opened the NFL's preseason Thursday night. Baltimore held on 17-16.

"Ray is the greatest linebacker of our time," said 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, who quarterbacked the second half for the Ravens. "That was a big thrill and exciting stuff."

Oh, there was a little spark of offense, some provided by Baltimore's first-round draft pick. Jackson's 7-yard touchdown pass to fellow first-rounder Hayden Hurst came after the Ravens' defense recovered a fumble.

Chicago put together its best drive in the final minutes and journeyman Tyler Bray connected with Tanner Gentry for a 10-yard score to cap a 92-yard march. But the 2-point conversion pass fell incomplete.

Otherwise, D was the letter of the day: there were six turnovers in all, and 12 sacks, eight by the Bears.

"To represent Ray in this game to our guys meant even more," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

"It was a special moment for our organization," noted new Bears coach Matt Nagy.

The teams exchanged tipped interceptions on the first two possessions of the preseason.

Chicago moved swiftly downfield only to have Chase Daniel's pass to Josh Bellamy deflected to safety Chuck Clark at the Baltimore 6. He returned it 15 yards, then the Ravens replicated the turnover.

Robert Griffin III, attempting a comeback after sitting out 2017, had his pinpoint throw go off the hands of receiver Breshad Perriman, then off rookie cornerback Michael Joseph. DeAndre Houston-Carson dived to make the pick at the Ravens 34.

The Bears soon converted when Michael Burton caught a 4-yard scoring pass from Daniel.

Baltimore tied it, sparked by two big gainers by undrafted rookie running back Gus Edwards. Griffin found Maxx Williams for a 4-yard score.

"It felt great," Griffin said. "I can't tell you how grateful I am to play the game again."

Then Lewis' old unit gave him a thrill. On the next play from scrimmage, linebacker Kamalei Correa sped 19 yards with an interception to the Chicago 9. But Urlacher's former defense made him smile, sacking Griffin on third down to hold Baltimore to a 31-yard field goal by Kaare Vedvik.

Generally, it was a sloppy affair among backups marred by a slew of dropped passes, poor protection for the quarterbacks, and misthrows by those QBs.

But something Lewis and Urlacher would approve, the defenses hit hard and tackled well.

NEW COACH, OFFENSE

Nagy, of late the offensive coordinator in Kansas City, made his head coaching debut with the Bears. He has said his new offense is in the early steps of development, and it looked that way all night.

Of course, with backups playing it's nearly impossible to gauge progress. But he was optimistic.

"The arrow is pointing up for us," he said. "We definitely took steps in the right direction."

INTROS

Each of the seven inductees to the hall who were on hand — Terrell Owens is a well-publicized no-show — received a rousing ovation when they were introduced before the game. Lewis replicated his patented warmup dance for a few seconds, and Urlacher slapped hand with every Bears player lined up on the 45-yard line.

"Ray was on the field getting all fired up, doing his thing," Harbaugh said. "With both teams at the 45, I thought that was awesome, and then to see Ray come out, that was spectacular."

Urlacher gave a pregame pep talk to the Bears in the locker room.

"It's so funny to see," veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said. "Growing up, you've watched these guys, and you're one of the guys now who people come up and ask for pictures and autographs. Then you see Urlacher come into the locker room and you get to see all these NFL football players turn into kids ...

"It's a phenomenal feeling."

Also walking along midfield between the lines of Ravens and Bears were Randy Moss, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard.

Owens did make it onto the cover of the Hall of Fame enshrinement magazine, however.

At halftime, Hall of Famers Ozzie Newsome, the general manager of the Ravens, and Dan Fouts received their "Rings of Excellence" from David Baker, the hall's president.

HELMET RULE

The first application of the NFL's enhanced enforcement of penalties for players lowering their helmet to make a tackle occurred early. Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor was flagged for his hit on Benny Cunningham, earning a 15-yard penalty that helped set up Chicago's first touchdown.

Correa got nailed for the same violation in the third quarter, but he also had a sack that forced a fumble in that period, and three sacks overall.

"It was great to see him break out," Harbaugh said of Correa's overall performance. "His work ethic and attention to detail, to see it pay off like that, a coach loves to see it."

NEXT UP

Bears: At Cincinnati next Thursday night.

Ravens: Host Los Angeles Rams next Thursday night.

__

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Baltimore Ravens tight end Maxx Williams celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Canton, Ohio.

Ravens and Bears show off D, Baltimore wins 17-16

Baltimore Ravens tight end Maxx Williams celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Canton, Ohio.

Chicago Bears fullback Michael Burton, left, scores against the Baltimore Ravens on a pass reception during the first half at the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Canton, Ohio.

Ravens and Bears show off D, Baltimore wins 17-16

Chicago Bears fullback Michael Burton, left, scores against the Baltimore Ravens on a pass reception during the first half at the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Canton, Ohio.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Woodrum

Ravens and Bears show off D, Baltimore wins 17-16

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Josh Woodrum

Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving, right, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III

Ravens and Bears show off D, Baltimore wins 17-16

Chicago Bears linebacker Isaiah Irving, right, tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III

Chicago Bears cornerback Doran Grant celebrates an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Canton, Ohio.

Ravens and Bears show off D, Baltimore wins 17-16

Chicago Bears cornerback Doran Grant celebrates an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Canton, Ohio.
News

  • Man ambushed, stabbed multiple times while crossing SW Atlanta street
    Man ambushed, stabbed multiple times while crossing SW Atlanta street
    A man was stabbed multiple times in a violent robbery in southwest Atlanta early Thursday, Channel 2 Action News reported.  Atlanta police told the news station the 46-year-old man was walking across the street in the 3000 block of MLK Jr. Drive when he was ambushed by a group of people. He was stabbed and the group stole $50 cash, Channel 2 reported. Officers tried to speak with the man before he was rushed to the hospital, but police said he could not provide much information as he was losing a lot of blood. He was is being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and was in critical condition.  Investigators are still looking for leads as the victim could not say how many people attacked him, and they have no video evidence of the crime, Channel 2 reported. —Please return to AJC.com for updates.  In other news: 
  • Lefty's right moves: Phil Mickelson dances in shirt commercial
    Lefty's right moves: Phil Mickelson dances in shirt commercial
    Lefty showed he had the right moves as he hawked long-sleeved shirts. >> Read more trending news PGA Tour star Phil Mickelson appeared in a commercial for Mizzen+Main that first ran Thursday, and the three-time Masters champion took some awkward dance steps while avoiding golf balls that whizzed past him. Mickelson, who also owns five major titles and 43 victories on the PGA Tour, got down to do “The Worm” to finish off the 30-second commercial. Mickelson, 48, began wearing the long-sleeved shirts at the Players Championship in May and signed an endorsement deal with Mizzen+Main, ESPN reported. 'I'll do private (lessons) for the right price,' Mickelson joked after shooting a 66 Thursday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio, which put him four shots behind first-round leader Ian Poulter.  Mickelson said while it was “fun to laugh at yourself,” it was a tough chore to shoot the commercial because “it was a lot of work just to get those moves out of me.' Mickelson said he shot the commercial a month ago near his San Diego home and it took about an hour to produce, ESPN reported. 'Obviously, it's not the thing I'm most comfortable doing,' Mickelson said. 'But then (Mickelson’s wife) Amy said, 'You should just tell them that you know how to do The Worm.' After she said that, it was over, we were doing it.”
  • 'I'm not going to be made into a monster,' transgender woman says over fitness policy debate 
    'I'm not going to be made into a monster,' transgender woman says over fitness policy debate 
    A transgender woman at the center of a Planet Fitness policy debate in Central Florida said she has been traumatized by the experience. >> Read more trending news The gym revoked a woman’s membership when she complained about the transgender woman in the women’s locker room. Ivey Gardner said the incident has been wrongly painted. She also said she was ready to let it go and move on, but after seeing it thrust into the public eye, she felt a need to speak up. “I had to step out and say something because I'm not going to be made into a monster,” she said. A transitioning transgender woman, Gardner talked about what happened at a Leesburg Planet Fitness in May when she said another woman entered the locker room and yelled at her. “She told me I looked like a clown. She told me I looked like a man and I need to stop trying to appear as a woman,” Gardner said. Planet Fitness canceled that woman's membership for violating its 'judgment-free zone” policy.  Weeks later, Gardner learned her former name was publicized in a demand letter sent to the company by the legal counsel of the ex-member.  A week ago, that former member, who asked not to be named, spoke out about her legal fight against the gym.  “I feel like my rights were violated,” she said.  She believes the gym should reinstate her membership. Her attorney sent Planet Fitness a demand letter asking to reinstate his client's membership and make changes to membership and locker room policies to prevent “outright discrimination.” Gardner said the woman had plenty of space in the locker room.  “I was using my part of the locker room that I was in. There were several other parts of the locker room that she could have gone to,” said Gardner.  Gardner said she has been traumatized from the experience in which she said she was sexually harassed. “She may feel uncomfortable, but I feel like my life's in danger anytime someone approaches me like that,” Gardner said, adding that she's grateful for the actions of Planet Fitness and hopes a positive solution prevails. “I really am sorry that she was uncomfortable with what happened, but I definitely feel like she could have handled it better,” Gardner said. The woman who complained claims Gardner followed her into the parking lot when she tried to leave. Gardner said she was trying to report a description to a 911 dispatcher. Gardner said had she known that what she was reporting was a legal matter and not a police matter, she wouldn’t have called 911.  A Planet Fitness spokesman said safety and privacy are a top priority and that members and guests may use all gym facilities, “based on their sincere self-reported gender identity.”  The spokesman also said that all the locker rooms include private changing areas. 
  • Pro wrestler Kane wins mayoral election in Tennessee
    Pro wrestler Kane wins mayoral election in Tennessee
    Glenn Jacobs won his biggest match Thursday night, as the man who wrestled professionally as Kane won the Knox County mayoral race in Tennessee, The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported. >> Read more trending news Jacobs, 50, a small business owner who ran as a Republican, defeated Democrat Linda Haney. With 100 percent of the 89 precincts reporting, Jacobs held a 66-34 percent advantage over Haney with nearly 80,000 ballots cast, WATE reported. “This professional wrestler got into a no-holds-barred, last-man-standing match, and when the bell rung, he was victorious,' Jacobs told supporters. 'We were victorious.' Jacobs grew up in Missouri and earned an English degree at Truman State University, the News-Sentinel reported. An injury while playing football pointed him toward professional wrestling, where the 6-foot-8, 300-pounder starred as the younger brother of World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker. In May, he defeated Knox County Commissioner Brad Anders by 23 votes to win the Republican nomination, the News-Sentinel reported. Jacobs and his wife run an insurance and real estate company in Tennessee, ESPN reported. He takes over his new post on Sept. 1, and has not ruled out a return to the ring for a special appearance, ESPN reported. 
  • 1 dead after fire rips through house in Atlanta
    1 dead after fire rips through house in Atlanta
    Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.  The fire was reported after 2:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Pegg Road, near Pamona Circle.  Channel 2’s Audrey Washington at the scene learned that an elderly man died in the fire. There were multiple firetrucks and crews at the scene of the fire investigating.  We’re working to learn how the fire started, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning BREAKING: Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in SW Atlanta. I'm gathering details, RIGHT NOW.@wsbtv @ATLFireRescue pic.twitter.com/ut53dVHkkk — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) August 3, 2018 TRENDING STORIES: Man shot in the head while driving on Atlanta interstate Former state trooper who killed two teens in crash has another run-in with the law Mayor Reed, fired airport GM agreed on secret 6-figure settlement
  • Neighbors say heavy rain caused road to buckle
    Neighbors say heavy rain caused road to buckle
    Residents say heavy rain caused a road in their neighborhood to buckle overnight. Crews have blocked off the area on Windsor Drive in Forest Park early Friday morning. Neighbors said the road collapse is blocking their only way out of their neighborhood.  We’re talking to the neighbors about the work to make repairs, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning Heavy rain moved through the area late Thursday night and caused other areas to flood.  In Floyd County, the town of Cave Spring received several inches of rain and caused water to overrun much of the area. TRENDING STORIES: Man shot in the head while driving on Atlanta interstate Former state trooper who killed two teens in crash has another run-in with the law Mayor Reed, fired airport GM agreed on secret 6-figure settlement
