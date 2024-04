Texas snapped the Braves’ six game winning streak with a 6-4 victory Sunday night in Atlanta.

Andrew Knizner hit a three-run homer and Adolis Garcia added a two-run shot as the Rangers avoided the three-game weekend sweep.

Darius Vines suffered the loss for the Braves as he allowed four runs in five innings.

