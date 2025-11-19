Randy Jones, the San Diego Padres' first Cy Young Award winner, dies at 75

Randy Jones, the left-hander who won the Cy Young Award with the San Diego Padres in 1976 during a 10-year major league career, has died. He was 75.

Jones died Tuesday, the Padres announced Wednesday, without disclosing a location or cause.

Jones pitched eight seasons for San Diego and two for the New York Mets, going 100-123 with a 3.42 ERA. He still holds the Padres franchise records with 253 starts, 71 complete games, 18 shutouts and 1,766 innings pitched.

Jones was one of the majors' best pitchers in 1975 and 1976, earning two All-Star selections and becoming the first player to win the Cy Young for the Padres, who began play as an expansion team in 1969.

He finished second in Cy Young voting behind Tom Seaver in 1975 after going 20-12 with an NL-leading 2.24 ERA for a San Diego team that won just 71 games.

Jones won the award one year later, winning 22 games for a 73-win team while pitching 315 1/3 innings over 40 starts, including 25 complete games — all tops in the majors. The still-young Padres experienced a surge in attendance whenever he pitched from fans who appreciated his everyman stature and resourceful pitching skills, and he made the cover of Sports Illustrated.

He earned the save in the 1975 All-Star Game, and he got the victory for the NL in 1976. He never regained his top form after injuring his arm during his final start of 1976, but he remained a major league starter until 1982 with the Mets.

Jones was a ground ball specialist who relied on deception and control instead of velocity, leading to his “Junkman” nickname. His career statistics reflect a bygone era of baseball: He started 285 games and pitched 1,933 career innings in his 10-year career but recorded only 735 career strikeouts, including just 93 in his Cy Young season.

“Randy was a cornerstone of our franchise for over five decades,” the Padres said in a statement. “His impact and popularity only grew in his post-playing career, becoming a tremendous ambassador for the team and a true fan favorite. Crossing paths with RJ and talking baseball or life was a joy for everyone fortunate enough to spend time with him. Randy was committed to San Diego, the Padres and his family. He was a giant in our lives and our franchise history.”

Born in Orange County, Jones returned to San Diego County after his playing career ended and became a face of the Padres franchise at games and in the community. A barbecue restaurant bearing his name was established at the Padres' former home, Qualcomm Stadium, and later moved to Petco Park along with the team.

Jones announced in 2017 that he had throat cancer, likely a result of his career-long use of chewing tobacco. He announced he was cancer-free in 2018.

Jones' No. 35 was retired by the Padres in 1997, and he joined the team's Hall of Fame in 1999.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.