Rams WR Puka Nacua apologizes for antisemitic gesture, saying he was unaware of offensive meaning

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua has apologized for performing a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes on an internet livestream.

“I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people,” Nacua said Thursday in an Instagram post. “I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.”

The statement is posted on a blue square, the logo for the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate.

Nacua appeared on a livestream earlier in the week hosted by internet personality Adin Ross, who suggested that Nacua perform the gesture as a touchdown celebration. The football player said he would and demonstrated how it would look.

California congressman Eric Swalwell was among those who criticized Nacua, saying it was especially insensitive in light of the attack in Sydney, Australia, that killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration.

“The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre,” Swallwell wrote on X. “He promises an antisemitic touchdown dance for his Thursday night game. He should apologize or be dropped.”

The NFL issued a statement condemning “all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual.”

“The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight,” the league said. "Hatred has no place in our sport or society.”

Nacua also criticized NFL referees on the livestream, calling them “the worst” and saying they make incorrect calls because “they want to be on TV, too.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.