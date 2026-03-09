Rams, Trent McDuffie finishing up extension to make him the highest-paid CB in NFL, AP source says

LOS ANGELES — Trent McDuffie and the Los Angeles Rams are closing in on a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the deal had not been finalized. The Rams still aren't able to publicly confirm they've even acquired McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs for a package of draft picks in a trade reached last Wednesday.

ESPN reported the deal is a four-year, $124 million extension with $100 million guaranteed.

McDuffie is making $13.6 million in the fifth year of his rookie contract in 2026, but the extension would keep him with his hometown Rams through 2030.

When the deal is done, Los Angeles will once again have the NFL's highest-paid cornerback after Jalen Ramsey reached the same benchmark with his five-year, $105 million extension from the Rams in 2020.

After falling one game short of the Super Bowl last season, the Rams have stepped up to address the most glaring weakness on their roster by acquiring one of the NFL's best cornerbacks and giving him a hefty financial commitment. Los Angeles has the financial flexibility to do a big deal with ample room under the salary cap after fielding one of the league's cheapest defenses last season.

That defense faltered down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs, but McDuffie will be the centerpiece of its new look in the fall. The Rams also signed safeties Quentin Lake and Kam Curl to recent contract extensions, and LA seems likely to add at least one more defensive back to play alongside probable returnees Emmanuel Forbes and Kamren Kinchens.

Los Angeles won the Super Bowl four seasons ago with Ramsey playing a versatile role — the “star” position, in Rams parlance — across the defense. Lake currently fills that role with the Rams, playing both as a slot cornerback and a run-stopping defensive back in the box — but McDuffie's arrival will allow the Rams' scheme to be even more adaptable.

McDuffie has strengths both as a cover corner and as a hard hitter. He has three interceptions and 5 1/2 sacks in his career while leading all cornerbacks with 34 quarterback pressures and eight forced fumbles during his four NFL seasons. He was a first-team AP All-Pro in 2023 and a second-team selection in 2024.

The Rams gave up the 29th overall pick in the upcoming draft — they still have the 13th overall pick from Atlanta — along with fifth-round and sixth-round picks this season and a third-round pick next year in the trade with Kansas City.

McDuffie was born and raised in the Los Angeles suburbs. He graduated from prep power St. John Bosco High School before going to the University of Washington, where he played for current Rams defensive backs coach Jimmy Lake.

