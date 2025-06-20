Raleigh homers twice, breaks Bench's record in the Mariners' 9-4 victory over the Cubs

CHICAGO — (AP) — Cal Raleigh broke Johnny Bench's record for home runs by a catcher before the All-Star break, hitting his major league-leading 28th and 29th in the Seattle Mariners' 9-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Raleigh broke a tie in the seventh with No. 29 to move ahead of Hall of Famer Bench's 1970 mark. Raleigh had three hits in his sixth multi-homer game of the season.

Mitch Garver also homered twice and drove in five runs, putting it away with a three-run shot in the ninth. Randy Arozarena and Donovan Solano each had three hits to help Seattle win for the fifth time in seven games.

The teams combined for six homers with the wind blowing out on a warm day when former Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa returned to Wrigley Field for the first time in over 20 years.

Ian Happ homered in Chicago’s three-run first inning, and Reese McGuire added a solo shot. Michael Busch had three hits and two RBIs as NL Central-leading Cubs dropped their second straight.

Raleigh hit his go-ahead drive to the back of the left-field bleachers off Caleb Thielbar (2-2). Raleigh sent his first homer just over the basket in the first off Matthew Boyd.

Eduard Bazardo (2-0) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win.

Key moment

Boyd made a dramatic catch of J.P. Crawford’s comebacker for the final out in the top of the fifth. Boyd snared the liner at the last instant as it was headed for his face.

Key stat

Chicago’s Pete Crow-Armstrong popped out softly three times and struck out a day after going deep and becoming the first player with 20 homers and 20 steals this season.

Up next

Seattle RHP Emerson Hancock (3-2, 4.48 ERA) was set to face RHP Cade Horton (3-1. 3.47) on Saturday.

