Raleigh hits MLB-best 44th homer and Rodríguez connects twice as streaking Mariners top Rays 7-4

By LUKE OLSON
Rays Mariners Baseball Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh follows through on a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
SEATTLE — (AP) — Cal Raleigh launched his major league-leading 44th home run, Julio Rodríguez went deep twice and the surging Seattle Mariners defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 on Saturday night after retiring Ichiro Suzuki's No. 51 jersey.

Seattle extended its win streak to six, the longest active run in the American League, and moved within a half-game of Houston atop the AL West.

After hitting the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning Friday night, Raleigh delivered another three-run shot Saturday to put Seattle up 5-1 in the third. Rodríguez connected on the next pitch from starter Joe Boyle (1-2), who lasted 3 1/3 innings.

Rodríguez also hit a two-run homer in the first, a 436-foot drive, and has 23 home runs this season.

Logan Evans (6-4) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings before four Mariners relievers finished a five-hitter. Andrés Muñoz worked a scoreless ninth for his 27th save.

Brandon Lowe homered for the second consecutive game in the first inning for Tampa Bay. Junior Caminero hit his 32nd homer in the sixth, a three-run shot off Caleb Ferguson.

Cole Young scored on a wild pitch in the Seattle sixth to make it 7-4.

Key moment

Young’s walk and Randy Arozarena’s single set up Raleigh’s homer to give Seattle a four-run cushion.

Key stat

J.P. Crawford’s 17-pitch at-bat against Rays reliever Mason Englert in the sixth tied for the longest by a Mariners player since pitch tracking began in 1988. After hitting 12 foul balls, Crawford popped out to shortstop — and still received a standing ovation.

Up next

Tampa Bay RHP Adrian Houser (6-3, 2.54 ERA) opposes RHP Bryan Woo (9-6, 3.02) in the series finale Sunday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

