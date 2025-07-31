Raiders sign Kolton Miller to 3-year, $66 million extension, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — Kolton Miller, one of the NFL's top left tackles, signed a three-year, $66 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, with $42.5 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the contract said Wednesday.

That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. The Raiders announced only an extension has been signed.

Miller, the 15th overall pick of the 2018 draft out of UCLA, has been one of the NFL's top left tackles. He started all 17 games last season, allowing quarterback pressures on 9.8% of passing plays, ninth lowest among tackles with at least 600 snaps.

He also has been penalized 2.8% of all snaps since 2018, second lowest among all tackles over that time.

Miller entered training camp with just one year left on his contract, but decided to practice rather than hold out.

“I want to be a Raider for life,” Miller said last month during minicamp. "I love it here. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I only know one way to do it, and that’s showing up getting better each day.”

