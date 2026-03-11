Raiders say Ravens have backed out of deal to send star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to Baltimore

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders said Baltimore has backed out of the trade that was supposed to send star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Ravens for two first-round draft picks.

The deal was agreed to last Friday but couldn't be finalized until the start of the league year on Wednesday. The Raiders announced Tuesday evening that Baltimore backed out of the deal. The team said it had no further comment.

