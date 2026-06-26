Prosecutor dropping drug case against Olympian skier Bode Miller

An eastern Idaho prosecutor says misdemeanor drug charges against Olympic gold medalist skier Bode Miller will be dismissed despite there having been probable cause to arrest him.

Miller, 48, was arrested June 6 in Fremont County, which borders Montana and Wyoming, and charged with possessing psilocybin mushrooms. He pleaded not guilty last week and said his friend who was with him had a small amount of drugs he didn't know about.

County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake said in a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday that her office will be dismissing the drug possession and drug paraphernalia charges against Miller.

“Although the deputy had sufficient probable cause to arrest Mr. Miller at the beginning of June, we recently received information which resulted in our office determining it is in the interest of justice to dismiss Mr. Miller’s misdemeanor charges,” she said. "I will not be discussing the specifics of this recent information due to it being related to another active case.”

Blake did not provide details on the other active case. Online court records related to Miller's case list another man who was charged with the same crimes.

Miller's lawyer, Jeromy Stafford, did not immediately return phone and email messages Friday. He told media outlets earlier this week that Miller did not have any drugs on his person when he was arrested.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Miller said he was pulled over after accelerating to pass a vehicle on a highway. He said his friend had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe, which Miller said he didn't know about.

“We fully cooperated with the officer,” he said. "I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed.”

In a probable cause statement, Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Hurt wrote that he found Miller with a white dispensary bag containing 4.1 grams of the psychedelic mushrooms.

The 48-year-old Miller took a gambler’s approach to ski racing. His high-risk, high-reward style resulted in six Olympic medals, including gold in the super-combined at the 2010 Vancouver Games, and numerous crashes.

His last major race was at the 2015 world championships in Beaver Creek, Colorado, when a bad wipeout knocked him out of the super-G. He later underwent surgery to fix a torn right hamstring tendon caused when his ski sliced him. He said in late 2017 that he was retired for good.

Miller won 33 World Cup races and a pair of World Cup overall titles. He also captured four gold medals at world championships.

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