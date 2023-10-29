Sports

Pratt, Hughes lead No. 22 Tulane past Rice 30-28 for sixth straight win

Tulane Rice Football Rice safety Plae Wyatt, left, shoves Tulane offensive lineman Trey Tuggle, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

HOUSTON — (AP) — Michael Pratt threw for 263 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as No. 22 Tulane held on to defeat Rice 30-28 Saturday for its sixth straight win.

Pratt, who finished 22 of 30, threw touchdown passes of 26 yards and 1 yard and rushed for a 1-yard score in the first half as the Green Wave (7-1, 4-0 AAC) built a 27-7 halftime lead. He finished with 40 rushing yards.

Tulane's Makhi Hughes rushed for a career-high 153 yards. Chris Brazzell II caught five catches for 75 yards, and Yulkeith Brown caught five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. The Green Wave outgained Rice 457-271, including 194-82 rushing yards.

For Rice (4-4, 2-2 AAC), JT Daniels was 18 of 29 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Juma Otoviano rushed for two touchdowns. Luke McCafferty caught five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The Owls opened the second half scoring 14 straight points on a four-yard touchdown run by Otoviano. After a 72-yard interception return by Gabriel Taylor, Daniels found Boden Groen for a four-yard touchdown pass with four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

But after Valentino Ambrosio’s third field goal increased Tulane's lead to nine, Daniels connected with McCafferty for a 35-yard touchdown with eight minutes remaining to cut the lead to 30-28. However, Tulane ran out most the clock, and a last-second play by Rice was snuffed out to end the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulane: The Green Wave won their eighth straight road game dating back to last season. … Hughes rushed for at least 120 yards for a fourth straight game. … Tulane finished 5 of 13 on third downs and were 2 of 3 on fourth downs.

Rice: The Owls fell to 0-2 against ranked opponents this season. … Rice dropped to 2-2 in games decided by seven points or less this season. … Daniels was able to pass the ball around, connecting with nine receivers. … Rice was 4 of 9 on third downs.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tulane should at least hold firm at No. 22 but could move up in the poll after the close win.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Travels to East Carolina Saturday

Rice: Hosts SMU Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

