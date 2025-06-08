Portugal beats Spain in penalty shootout to win Nations League

MUNICH — (AP) — Rúben Neves scored the winning penalty kick as Portugal defeated Spain 5-3 in a shootout to win the Nations League on Sunday.

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved Álvaro Morata’s fourth penalty for Spain, then Neves converted his team’s fifth to seal the win after their match finished 2-2 after extra time.

Cristiano Ronaldo had kept Portugal in the game when he equalized in the 61st minute of regular time with his record-extending 138th goal after Mikel Oyarzabal had given Spain a halftime lead.

Oyarzabal squeezed the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 45th after Pedri played him in.

Martin Zubimendi had broken the deadlock in the 21st with a tap in when Portugal’s defense failed to deal with Lamine Yamal’s cross, then Nuno Mendes leveled five minutes later when he drilled a low shot inside the far post.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappé led France to third place with a 2-0 win over host nation Germany in Stuttgart.

