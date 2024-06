Nick Pivetta and two relievers combined to hold the Braves to one hit as the Red Sox shut out the Braves 9-0 Wednesday in Boston.

Rafael Devers also hit two home runs for the 17th multi-homer game of his career.

Atlanta starter Spencer Schwellenbach fell to 0-2 as he allowed six runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

©2024 Cox Media Group