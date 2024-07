Oneil Cruz and Rowdy Tellez each homered in the 5th inning as the Pirates beat the Braves 4-2 Sunday in Atlanta.

Braves’ rookie Spencer Schwellenbach allowed the four runs in five innings of work as he falls to 1-4 on the season.

The Braves are now 46-36, eight games back of the Phillies in the NL East.

