Pirates ace Paul Skenes drops ERA to 1.97 in his final scheduled start of the season

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes isn’t a big numbers guy, yet he does maintain high standards for himself.

The 23-year-old right-hander allowed four hits and struck out seven in six innings in his final scheduled start of the season on Wednesday night. While he didn't figure in the Pirates' 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in 11 innings, he lowered his ERA to 1.97.

Skenes became the first qualified pitcher with an ERA under 2.00 since Justin Verlander in 2022. He’s the youngest pitcher with a sub-2.00 ERA since 20-year-old Dwight Gooden’s 1.53 in 1985.

“I’m actually worse than I was last year,” Skenes said with a wry smile. “It was 1.96 last year. I’m 1.97 this year. Just got to be better. No, it’s cool. I don’t come into the year with any numerical goals."

Skenes struck out Spencer Steer in the second inning Wednesday for his 211th strikeout, a single-season Pirates franchise record for a right-handed pitcher, surpassing Mitch Keller’s 210 in 2023. He ran his strikeout total to 216 for the season.

“There’s going to be a lot of records that Paul Skenes will have as he continues to go throughout his career,” Pirates manager Don Kelly said. “How he prepares. How he competes. What a start today and what a season he’s had.”

Skenes is considered the favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award, but says he hasn't given the award much thought.

“Unfortunately, you can’t have two guys win the Cy Young," said Skenes, the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year who went11-3 with 170 strikeouts in 23 starts last season. "I don’t really know what my numbers versus other guys stacks up too, so we’ll see.”

On Wednesday night, Skenes faced Reds right-hander Hunter Greene in a marquee pitching matchup in front of an announced crowd of 30,725 and a playoff atmosphere at Great American Ball Park, with the Reds chasing an NL wild-card berth.

Skenes (10-10) responded by lowering his career ERA against the Reds to 0.31 in five starts. He has thrown 28 consecutive scoreless innings against Cincinnati. It was the 12th scoreless outing by Skenes this season.

“Facing Greene, it’s going to be a battle,” Skenes said, “The atmosphere was electric. Hopefully we have that in Pittsburgh next year. Having a sub-2.00 is great, but it’s about winning.”

Skenes’ 1.97 ERA is the second-best mark by a qualified Pirates pitcher since Wilbur Cooper’s 1.87 in 1916. His 1.96 ERA through 55 career starts is the lowest for any pitcher in that span since 1913.

His 0.95 WHIP is the second-lowest for a Pirates’ pitcher in a single season behind only Babe Adams’ 0.90 in 1919.

But of all his statistical accomplishments this season, the ones that stand out for Skenes relate to his workload and endurance. He pitched 187 2/3 innings this year, after throwing 133 last season, and he made 32 starts.

“How many innings did I throw?," Skenes said. "That one (innings) and 32 starts. Made all my starts. That’s pretty cool. It’s a product of doing what you’re supposed to, making pitches throughout the year.”

