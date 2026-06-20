Pink boots are everywhere at the World Cup as the color becomes a soccer star

Gio Reyna scored an iconic goal to kick off the World Cup for the U.S. Vinícius Junior scored a dazzling one in Brazil's opener. Kylian Mbappé scored twice to become France's career goals leader. Harry Kane got two of his own to tie England's mark as he and his teammates try to bring the elusive trophy home.

What do they all have in common? Pink, of course.

Of all the colors of the rainbow at the World Cup taking place in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, pink is the star on soccer's biggest stage. Dozens of players are wearing pink boots that stand out against the green grass of the pitch after multiple shoe companies produced them ahead of this tournament with an eye on performance as well as visibility.

“Athletes associate this color with confidence and standing out, and that resonates," Nike Director of Global Footwear Odinga Nimako said.

Nimako pointed to Nike's silver, yellow and blue boots at the 1998 World Cup changing how people saw boots in the sport. Before that, black and white was the standard.

This time, Nike, Adidas, Puma, Skechers and New Balance all came out with pink boots.

Mbappé and Vinícius have the Nike swoosh on his feet, as does Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Norway's Erling Haaland. Reyna, England's Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, Canada's Jonathan David, Spain's Lamine Yamal and France's Ousmane Dembélé wear Adidas.

Whenever Neymar Jr. plays for Brazil, he's expected to be in Puma pink like American Weston McKennie. U.S. teammate Timothy Weah is among those in New Balance. Kane and Sweden's Anthony Elanga are sporting Skechers at the World Cup.

Skechers Director of Technical Performance Alex Bardini said the inspiration came from the company's headquarters in southern California.

“The colorways reflect the breathtaking palette of an L.A. sunset: warm shades of pink and purple melting into white, with subtle tinges of orange,” Bardini said.

From Los Angeles and Vancouver to Guadalajara, Houston, Miami and Boston, long before the World Cup is decided, pink has become a clear winner. When Sweden put up five on Tunisia in Monterrey, Mexico, three came from players in pink boots: two by Yasin Ayari and another in the 84th minute by Mattias Svanberg.

Pink itself does not make players perform any better, but shoe company executives consider it a mindset. Bardini said comfort and performance are at the core of what Skechers does, and Nimako said Nike wants players to feel more aerodynamic.

“That feeling is holistic,” Nimako said. "It’s the engineering, yes, but it’s also how the entire product comes together. When an athlete puts on a Mercurial and it looks fast, feels locked in, and weighs next to nothing, that perception reinforces performance. Everything works together.”

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