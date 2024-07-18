Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan is the youngest ever in MLS. He's just 14 years old

CHESTER, Pa. — (AP) — Fourteen-year-old Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan became the youngest player in Major League Soccer history on Wednesday night — and probably the youngest to play in any of the biggest professional sports leagues in the world.

Sullivan was 14 years, 293 days old when he entered as a substitute in the 85th minute against the New England Revolution — about two weeks younger than Freddy Adu when he made his MLS debut in 2004.

Sullivan made his debut right after his brother, Quinn, scored a goal to put Philadelphia up 5-1.

Sullivan is also younger than any player who has appeared in the NBA, NHL, NFL, NWSL, WNBA or Major League Baseball since at least 1970, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Andrew Bynum, who debuted for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2005 at the age of 18 years, 6 days, holds that mark.

The youngest debut in the five biggest soccer leagues around the world since at least 1988, according to FBRef.com, was Ethan Nwaneri, who came on for Arsenal in 2022 at 15 years, 181 days.

